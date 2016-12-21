vSAN – Check VM Storage Policy & Compliance

As I continue to work with vSAN I discover there’s way more to do than just move some VMs over and you’re on your way. With multiple vSAN clusters each with different configurations I needed a way to monitor the current setup and check for changes. While creating a simple script to check which VM Storage Policy is assigned to each VM isn’t very difficult, a creating a script to check the storage policy of VMs across multiple vSAN datastores proved to be a little more difficult.

We run multiple PowerCLI scripts to check health and configuration drift (thanks to a special tool created by Nick Farmer) in our environment. In the event that a new vCenter is added or new vSAN datastore is deployed, we needed a simple script that can be run without any intervention or modification. Now we can be alerted when the proper VM storage policies isn’t assigned or the current policy is out of compliance.

To further complicate things in our setup, we create a new VM Storage Policy that contains the name of the cluster in which it’s assigned. Due to the potential differences in each vSAN cluster (stripes, failures to tolerate, replication factor, RAID, etc) having a single Storage Policy does not work for us. In the event a VM is migrated from one vSAN cluster to another we need to check that the VM storage policy matches vSAN datastore cluster policy.

What this script does is grab all the clusters in a vCenter that have vSAN enabled. For each cluster that is found with vSAN enabled, it is filtering only the VMs that live on vSAN storage (with the name of “<cluster>-vsan”. Then we get the storage based policy management (Get-SpbmEntityConfiguration) of those VMs. The script then filters for a storage policy that doesn’t contain the cluster name OR a compliance status that is compliant.

$vsanClusters = Get-cluster | Where-Object {$_.vsanenabled -eq "True"} foreach ($cluster in $vsanClusters) { $Cluster | get-vm |?{($_.extensiondata.config.datastoreurl|%{$_.name}) -like "*-vsan*"} | Get-SpbmEntityConfiguration | Where-Object {$_.storagepolicy -notlike "*$Cluster*" -or $_.compliancestatus -notlike "*compliant*"} | Select-Object Entity,storagepolicy,compliancestatus }

Once this is run we can see the output below. I’ve obscured the names of the VMs, but we can see that there are still 12 VMs that are using the default vSAN Storage Policy instead of the cluster-specific storage policy they should be using. In addition, we see that the compliance status is currently out of date on most of these VMs. These VMs reside on 2 separate clusters and there are also 2 VMs that were filtered because they are on local storage in these clusters instead of vSAN.